Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc star as Australia retain Frank Worrell trophy

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc trapped Roston Chase LBW during the second Test against the West Indies at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada, on July 6, 2025. – AFP

Australia wrapped up a commanding 133-run victory over West Indies on the fourth day of the second Test in Grenada, retaining the Frank Worrell Trophy — a title they have held since 1995.

West Indies collapsed for just 143 midway through the afternoon session, chasing a target of 277.

Australia resumed the day at 255/7 but could only add 22 runs to their overnight total.

However, despite hopeful comments from the West Indies camp the previous evening, the chase was always going to be a formidable one — and it quickly turned into a one-sided affair.

West Indies lost four wickets inside 13 overs before lunch. Pat Cummins produced a delivery worthy of the Hall of Fame to castle Brandon King, sending his off stump flying.

Mitchell Starc led the attack with 3 for 24, moving to 395 career wickets ahead of his milestone 100th Test in Jamaica.

Nathan Lyon finished the match with a stunning return catch to move within one wicket of Glenn McGrath’s 563, making him Australia’s second-highest Test wicket-taker.

Australia’s pacers exploited the fresh pitch expertly. The new ball caused havoc, with deliveries leaping off the surface and others keeping low, unsettling the West Indies batters throughout.

Though Roston Chase and Shai Hope mounted a brief counterattack after lunch, the hosts never looked close to pulling off a turnaround. Thirteen wickets fell in just 41.3 overs on the day.

The match followed a familiar script from the previous Test in Barbados — West Indies stayed competitive early but faded as the game progressed.

This time, crucial second-innings contributions from Cameron Green and Steven Smith tilted the balance firmly in Australia's favor.

Josh Hazlewood, who thrived on the helpful surfaces throughout the series, struck early by trapping John Campbell lbw with his second delivery.

Keacy Carty, who was dropped on five by Beau Webster at second slip, endured a bruising stay at the crease before edging Starc to the cordon.

Former skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's lean patch continued as he fell for his fourth single-digit score of the series.

King, briefly impressive with a trio of elegant drives, was undone by Cummins with a searing delivery that angled in and knocked back off stump — reminiscent of Cummins’ iconic dismissal of Joe Root during the 2019 Ashes.

Post-lunch, Chase and Hope attempted to fight fire with fire, attacking the bowlers with aerial strokes, including a six down the ground off Webster and a pulled maximum by Chase.

But the high-risk approach didn’t last. Hope top-edged Hazlewood, and Chase fell lbw to Starc.

Justin Greaves was bowled by a shooter from Starc, while Alzarri Joseph's two consecutive sixes off Lyon were followed by a well-judged catch from Green near the midwicket rope.

Shamar Joseph offered late resistance with three sixes before being dismissed by Lyon, who had been expensive but had the final say.

Australia now leads the series 2-0. The final Test, a day-night fixture, will be played at Sabina Park in Jamaica starting July 12.