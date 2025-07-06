Khurram Shahzad shines on Worcestershire debut against Northamptonshire

Khurram Shahzad of Worcestershire Rapids is congratulated on the wicket of David Willey of Northamptonshire Steelbacks during the Vitality Blast match between Northamptonshire Steelbacks and Worcestershire Rapids at The County Ground on July 06, 2025 in Northampton, England. - ECB

NORTHAMPTON: Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad claimed two wickets on debut for Worcestershire Rapids, but it was Kashif Ali’s blazing 88 off 46 balls that headlined a six-wicket win over Northamptonshire Steelbacks in the Vitality Blast, keeping the Rapids’ qualification hopes alive.

Khurram finished with figures of 2 for 40, including the prized wicket of Northamptonshire skipper David Willey, as the hosts were restricted to 152 for 9.

He also dismissed Ben Sanderson with the final ball of his spell after the tailender had briefly threatened a late onslaught.

Earlier, Adam Finch (3 for 28) led the charge with a fiery spell that tore through the middle order, while Tom Taylor (2 for 22) did early damage to his former side, leaving the Steelbacks struggling at 34 for 3 by the end of the powerplay.

Sanderson’s quick-fire 27 off 16 balls lifted Northamptonshire to a modest total after they had slipped to 113 for 8. His late aggression included a six off Ben Dwarshuis and 14 runs off Khurram’s penultimate over, before being bowled on the final delivery.

In response, Worcestershire lost Isaac Mohammed and Brett D'Oliveira early, both falling to Willey (2 for 22), but Kashif Ali turned the tide with a career-best knock.

His innings featured seven fours and six towering sixes, including a record-breaking 127-run third-wicket partnership with Gareth Roderick (36) — the highest ever for Worcestershire in T20 cricket.

Kashif brought up his half-century in just 24 balls and maintained control throughout the innings despite a painful yorker from Willey. He also launched a six off debutant spinner Freddie Pope before falling to a well-judged catch in the deep off Sanderson.

Though both set batters fell in the 15th over, Worcestershire were firmly in control, and Ethan Brookes’ quick cameo ensured the chase was completed with ease, handing Northamptonshire their fourth consecutive defeat.