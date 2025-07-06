England announce squad for third Test against India

England players react after losing a review during the second Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India in Birmingham on July 2, 2025. - AFP

LONDON: England have announced their squad for the third Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, adding pacer Gus Atkinson to the mix.

The Test is set to begin on July 10 at Lord’s, with the five-match series currently level at 1-1.

Atkinson, who last featured for England in May against Zimbabwe, returns after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during that series.

The injury had ruled him out of the ODIs against the West Indies and the initial matches of the marquee series against India.

The rest of the squad remains unchanged from the one announced for the second Test.

England had included Jofra Archer in the squad for the Edgbaston Test but opted to go in unchanged following their opening victory at Headingley, delaying Archer’s comeback in whites.

India leveled the series with a resounding 336-run win at Edgbaston earlier today, after England had clinched the first Test in Leeds by five wickets.

The remaining two Tests of the series will be played at Old Trafford (July 23) and the Oval (July 31).

England Squad for 3rd Test against India: Ben Stokes (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

Remaining England-India Test Series Schedule: