Wiaan Mulder’s double ton puts South Africa in command against Zimbabwe

South African batters David Bedingham (left) and stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder added 184 runs for the third wicket during the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on July 6, 2025. - Zimbabwe Cricket

BULAWAYO: South Africa skipper Wiaan Mulder delivered a masterclass with the bat on Day 1 of the second Test against Zimbabwe, remaining unbeaten on a colossal 264* to guide his side to a commanding 465/4 at stumps at Queens Sports Club.

The all-rounder, leading the Test side for the first time, found strong support from David Bedingham (82) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (78), as the Proteas punished the Zimbabwean bowlers throughout the day.

However, South Africa didn’t have the smoothest start. Opener Tony de Zorzi survived an early scare, edging through the slips.

Debutant pacer Kundai Matigimu began impressively with a maiden, but it was Tanaka Chivanga who drew first blood, dismissing de Zorzi with a sharp cut to backward point.

Lesego Senokwane, after struggling to a 36-ball three, was trapped LBW shortly after.

With the score at 40/2, Mulder joined Bedingham, and the pair quickly shifted momentum.

Bedingham signaled his intent early with three consecutive boundaries off Matigimu, while Mulder soon followed with a four and a six. Their positive strokeplay saw boundaries flow regularly as Mulder reached his half-century before Lunch.

Bedingham brought up his fifty soon after the break, and the duo pressed on the accelerator. Mulder was especially dominant on the off-side, unleashing a series of crisp backfoot punches and cover drives.

He reached his hundred — a milestone on captaincy debut — during the second session.

While Bedingham kept the scoreboard ticking with smart running, he eventually fell for 82, trapped LBW. Pretorius took over with flair, smashing 15 runs off one over from Wellington Masakadza.

Mulder, meanwhile, remained in complete control, bringing up 150 with consecutive boundaries before Tea.

The onslaught continued in the final session. Mulder and Pretorius added runs at will, with both batters finding the boundary in nearly every over.

Pretorius reached his fifty with a classic straight drive before Mulder raced to his double century off just 214 balls, pulling a short ball to the fence.

Zimbabwe struggled with discipline, often leaking runs in double figures per over. Matigimu finally got a breakthrough, dismissing Pretorius for 78 — his first Test wicket.

The home side missed a late opportunity when Chivanga overstepped, giving Mulder a reprieve on what could’ve been a late wicket. The Proteas skipper soon raised his 250 and saw the day through unbeaten.

South Africa head into Day 2 with full control of the match, courtesy of Mulder’s historic knock — the highest score by a debutant captain in Test cricket.