Leicestershire's middle-order batter Shan Masood plays a shot during their men's Vitality Blast match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 6, 2025. - Instagram/leicsccc

NOTTINGHAM: Nottinghamshire clinched a thrilling one-wicket victory over Leicestershire in the ongoing 2025 Men’s Vitality Blast at Trent Bridge on Sunday, despite a fiery unbeaten knock from Shan Masood.

After being put in to bat, Leicestershire posted a strong total of 188-2 in their allotted 20 overs.

Openers Rishi Patel (51) and Sol Budinger (56) laid the foundation with a 114-run partnership for the first wicket, setting the tone for a competitive total.

Leicestershire lost both openers by the 13.3-over mark, with the score at 116. However, Rehan Ahmed and Shan Masood finished strongly, remaining unbeaten at the end.

Rehan contributed 30 runs, while Shan smashed an explosive 40 off just 19 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes.

In response, Nottinghamshire chased down the target in 19.5 overs, with nine wickets down.

Skipper Joe Clarke led from the front with a quickfire 50 off 24 deliveries, while wicketkeeper-batter Tom Moores chipped in with a valuable 42.

Lower-order contributions from Dillon Pennington and Farhan Ahmed proved vital, as they held their nerve to guide Nottinghamshire to a narrow victory.

With this win, Nottinghamshire moved to fourth place on the points table, having secured five wins from 11 matches. They now have 10 points (not 20) from the tournament.

For the unversed, the left-handed batter—who currently captains Pakistan in Test cricket—has been in impressive form in the Vitality Blast. He has amassed 209 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 133.12.