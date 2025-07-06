Akash Deep's record-breaking spell powers India to historic Test win at Edgbaston

India bowler Akash Deep celebrates after taking the final wicket of Brydon Carse to take his 10th wicket of the match and the win for India during day five of the Second Test Match between England and India at Edgbaston on July 06, 2025 in Birmingham, England. - AFP

Birmingham: Akash Deep delivered a career-best performance to script a memorable victory for India in the second Test at Edgbaston, levelling the series against England in emphatic fashion.

The pacer returned match-winning figures of 6 for 99 in the second innings and 10 for 187 overall—his best in Test cricket—to lead India to a commanding 336-run win, their biggest away Test victory in terms of runs.

This win was also India's first-ever Test triumph at Edgbaston, making them the first Asian side to win a Test at this venue.

The result came despite a rain delay of 100 minutes on the final day and a gritty 88-run effort from England’s Jamie Smith, who briefly threatened to take the game deep.

Resuming from their strong position on Day 5, India opened with Akash and Prasidh Krishna. Akash, bowling from the opposite end to where he had struck twice the previous day, found immediate success by dismissing Ollie Pope, who dragged one onto his stumps.

He continued to challenge the batters with movement around the off-stump and trapped Harry Brook LBW with a sharp in-seamer.

While Ben Stokes and Smith attempted to rebuild with a fifty-run stand, India kept the pressure intact. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja were introduced, with Jadeja troubling Stokes from the rough outside off.

Stokes was nearly caught down leg by Washington Sundar before eventually falling LBW to the off-spinner just before lunch.

In the second session, India maintained the intensity. Jadeja built pressure with his quick overs while Smith completed his half-century. Prasidh dismissed Woakes with a short-pitched delivery and Smith survived a close LBW call via DRS.

However, Akash bounced back, dismissing Smith with a short ball caught in the deep, registering his maiden five-wicket haul in the process.

Jadeja picked up Josh Tongue with Siraj taking a sharp catch at short midwicket. Although Shoaib Bashir hit a six and reversed a caught-behind decision using DRS, Akash had the final say. He dismissed Brydon Carse—caught by Shubman Gill—to complete his ten-wicket haul and wrap up England’s innings.

Earlier in the match, India’s batting was led by captain Shubman Gill, who smashed a magnificent 269—the highest score by an Indian Test captain. He stitched partnerships of 203 with Jadeja and 144 with Washington Sundar, powering India to a mammoth 587 in the first innings after being asked to bat.

England responded with a strong 303-run stand between Jamie Smith and Harry Brook after being reduced to 84 for 5. They posted 407, with Siraj taking 6 for 70 and Akash claiming 4 for 88.

India extended their dominance in the second innings, with Gill scoring another century—161—to help set a daunting target of 608 after declaring at 427 for 6.

While some questioned the timing of the declaration, which came only an hour into the final session on Day 4, India’s bowlers ensured it paid off. Three late wickets on Day 4 and Akash Deep’s brilliance on Day 5 sealed a famous victory for India at a ground where they had never won before.