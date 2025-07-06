Wiaan Mulder breaks world record in Test captaincy debut

South Africa stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder scores double century during the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on July 7, 2025. - Zimbabwe Cricket

BULAWAYO: South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder etched his name into the record books on Sunday with a historic innings during his Test captaincy debut against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club.

The 27-year-old, leading the Proteas for the first time in Test cricket, smashed an unbeaten 250, becoming the highest scorer in an innings during a captaincy debut in Test history.

He surpassed New Zealand’s Graham Dowling, who previously held the record with a score of 239 against India in Christchurch back in February 1968.

Mulder, who batted at No. 3, reached the 250-run mark in just 244 balls during the 84th over of South Africa’s first innings. The landmark moment came after he was bowled by Tanaka Chivanga on 247, only to be given a reprieve due to a no-ball.

Before Mulder’s heroics, only two other captains had managed to score double centuries in their first Test as skipper — Dowling (239) and West Indies’ Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who scored an unbeaten 203 against South Africa in Georgetown in 2005.

Most Runs in Debut Test as Captain

Wiaan Mulder (South Africa) – 264* vs Zimbabwe in Bulawayo (July 2025)

Graham Dowling (New Zealand) – 239 vs India in Christchurch (February 1968)

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (West Indies) – 203* vs South Africa in Georgetown (March–April 2005)

Clem Hill (Australia) – 191 vs South Africa in Sydney (December 1910)

Joe Root (England) – 190 vs South Africa at Lord’s (July 2017)

Alastair Cook (England) – 173 vs Bangladesh in Chattogram (March 2010)

Vijay Hazare (India) – 164* vs England in Delhi (November 1954)

Clive Lloyd (West Indies) – 163 vs India in Bengaluru (November 1974)

The right-handed batter built two crucial partnerships to solidify South Africa’s dominance.

He added 184 runs for the third wicket with David Bedingham, who scored a brisk 82 off 101 deliveries, and then stitched together a 217-run stand for the fourth wicket with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who made 78 off 87 balls.

Now within reach of a triple century, Mulder has a golden opportunity to become the first player in 148 years of Test cricket to score 300 runs in a debut match as captain — a feat never before achieved.