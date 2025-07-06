Rumman Raees added to Pakistan Champions squad for WCL 2025

Rumman Raees of Pakistan looks on during game one of the One Day International Series between the New Zealand Black Caps and Pakistan at Basin Reserve on January 6, 2018 in Wellington, New Zealand. - AFP

The Pakistan Champions have announced the inclusion of left-arm pacer Rumman Raees in their squad for the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, set to take place later this month in Birmingham.

The franchise confirmed the news on Sunday through its official social media channels, welcoming the 33-year-old as the latest addition to their lineup.

"Aajao Dost!! Team owner Kamil Khan welcomes Rumman Raees to the Pakistan Champions family. Let’s bring more fire to the roar," read the announcement post.

Adding a touch of nostalgia, Raees responded with a cheeky tweet referencing Pakistan’s victorious 2017 Champions Trophy squad:

"Hafeez bhai, Shoaib bhai, Maddy, Wahab bhai aur Saifi Bhai – if all the Champions Trophy 2017 guys are back together, then should I get my kit bag ready too?"

Raees brings a wealth of experience to the squad, having played 128 T20 matches in his career, including eight appearances for the national side.

Across these matches, he has claimed 131 wickets at an average of 24.61 and an economy rate of 7.53. For Pakistan, he picked up eight wickets at an economy of 7.63.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Champions appointed former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez as captain for the tournament, which features retired stars from six cricketing nations — Pakistan, India, Australia, South Africa, England, and the West Indies.

The tournament kicks off on July 18, with Pakistan Champions facing England Champions at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium.

The much-anticipated clash between archrivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for July 20 at the same venue.

Complete Tournament Schedule:

League Stage

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions

July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions

July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions

July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions

July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions

July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions

July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions

July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Knockout Stage