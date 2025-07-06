Pakistan-backed US franchise Chicago Kingsmen join Top End T20 Series

Chicago Kingsmen players Ehsan Adil and Hammad Azam pose with the trophy after winning the 2024 Minor League Cricket (MiLC) title by defeating the Bay Blazers on October 6, 2024. — Instagram/hammadazam_73

The Chicago Kingsmen, one of the most successful and consistent T20 franchises in the United States, are set to travel over 15,000 kilometres to Darwin to compete in the prestigious Top End T20 Series.

This year's edition is scheduled to run from 14 to 24 August, with the Pakistan Shaheens set to face Bangladesh ‘A’ in the tournament opener at TIO Stadium, Darwin.

As the reigning 2024 Minor League Cricket (MiLC) champions, the Kingsmen’s participation further highlights the rapid international growth of the Top End T20 Series.

Known for their dominance in American domestic cricket, the Kingsmen bring a wealth of talent and international experience to Australia’s Northern Territory.

The team is bolstered by several Pakistani players, including Hammad Azam, Zia-ul-Haq, Hassan Khan, and Asif Mahmood, among others.

MiLC, the developmental league for Major League Cricket (MLC), has become a cornerstone of U.S. cricket. With over AU$174 million in investments, MLC has quickly established itself as one of the world’s wealthiest T20 competitions.

Held across Florida, California, and Texas, the league features international stars such as Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, and coaching legends like Ricky Ponting and Shane Watson.

The addition of the Kingsmen — often dubbed ‘America’s Team’ — to the Top End T20 Series marks a significant milestone, not only for the tournament but also for the Northern Territory’s ambitions to promote economic, tourism, and diplomatic growth through cricket.

The squad will include uncapped USA all-rounder Hassan Khan, recently drafted by the Melbourne Renegades for BBL15, as well as former international players Hammad Azam (Pakistan) and Shehan Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka).

The team will be coached by Grant Bradburn, a former New Zealand Test cricketer who has previously served as head coach for Scotland and Pakistan.

NT Cricket CEO Gavin Dovey expressed his excitement about the participation of an American T20 franchise in the Top End T20 Series, highlighting both the rapid growth of cricket in the United States and the global potential of the Northern Territory’s cricketing platform.

“The growth of cricket in the U.S. over the past few years has been enormous — from sold-out T20 World Cup matches in New York to the return of cricket to the Olympics in LA28. It’s an emerging market grabbing everyone’s attention.

“Major League Cricket’s investors include the largest media conglomerate in India, the CEO of Microsoft, and the former CEO of Adobe, so it’s fair to say English cricket now has serious franchise competition in the summer months.

“The Kingsmen are a T20 franchise that has been at the forefront of that American journey, so we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the Northern Territory.

“The Top End T20 Series was created as a vehicle to market and promote the Northern Territory to a global audience, and the arrival of a U.S. franchise is yet another example of the power and scale of our winter cricket opportunity.”

Kingsmen Head Coach Grant Bradburn emphasised the broader vision behind the upcoming tour, highlighting both player development and international representation.

“We’re approaching this tour with the mindset of expansion — not just of our skills, but of our identity as a team. As America’s most successful T20 franchise, the Kingsmen are ready to showcase the depth of talent and professionalism that’s driving cricket forward in the U.S.

“My focus is on unlocking our players’ ability to perform under different pressures, in new environments, and against unfamiliar opposition. This kind of experience fast-tracks growth, and this group is built to take that challenge head-on.”

The full 2025 Top End T20 Series schedule and the complete list of participating teams will be announced in the coming weeks.

2025 Top End T20 Series – Confirmed Teams So Far: