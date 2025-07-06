Arsenal sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad on long-term deal

Spain's Martin Zubimendi celebrates scoring their first goal against Portugal on June 8, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Arsenal have completed the signing of Spanish defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad on a long-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

The move comes as Arsenal seek to bolster a key midfield position following the departures of Jorginho and Thomas Partey last month.

While financial details have not been officially disclosed, British media reports suggest that Arsenal triggered the 25-year-old’s €60 million (approximately $70.67 million) release clause. Zubimendi had been under contract with Sociedad until 2027.

The Spanish international becomes Arsenal’s second summer signing, following the arrival of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Manager Mikel Arteta is aiming to further strengthen the squad for a renewed Premier League title push, after finishing runners-up for the past three seasons.

Speaking after the move, Zubimendi expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity.

“This is a huge moment in my career. It’s the move I was looking for,” said Zubimendi. “Their style of play is a great fit for me, and I believe the best is yet to come for this team.”

The 26-year-old is expected to bring balance and control to Arsenal’s midfield. His addition could also allow Declan Rice to operate in a more advanced role alongside captain Martin Odegaard.

Zubimendi's move follows an impressive international campaign, having played a key role in Spain’s victorious UEFA Euro 2024 campaign and scoring in the UEFA Nations League final.