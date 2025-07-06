Jack Catterall beats Harlem Eubank via technical decision

An undated picture of Jack Catterall. — X/@jack_catt93

MANCHESTER: Jack Catterall secured a technical decision victory over Harlem Eubank after their super-lightweight bout was stopped following an accidental head clash in the sixth round at the AO Arena on Saturday.

The fight was halted just 30 seconds before the end of the sixth round after both fighters sustained cuts — Catterall above his right eye and Eubank on his left — during a clinch.

Although both boxers were willing to continue, the ringside doctor and referee deemed the injuries significant enough to stop the contest.

With the fight called off, the result was determined by the judges' scorecards, all of which favored Catterall: 69-65, 69-66, and 69-66, earning him a unanimous technical decision in front of his home crowd.

Catterall, who had the better of the early exchanges, acknowledged the clash of heads but denied any foul play.

"I'm not saying it was intentional, but as soon as Harlem was cut, I thought he ran straight in with the head," Catterall said.

"I felt it go, came back to the corner, got asked if I wanted to carry on — of course I did. The referee made the decision, it’s out of my control."

Despite the premature end to the fight, Catterall said he felt in control against his less-experienced opponent.

“It’s what I anticipated — slippery, tricky, with a lot of head movement. I felt like I was landing the cleaner shots — the one-twos, the jabs. My distance felt good, and I was ready to build on that, but unfortunately, I didn’t get the opportunity.”