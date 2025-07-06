Dominant Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka in U-18 Hockey Asia Cup

Pakistan hockey team during the national anthem ahead of their U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka in Dazhou on July 6, 2025. - X

CHINA: Pakistan’s under-18 men’s hockey team secured another emphatic victory in the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2025, defeating Sri Lanka 9-0 in their second Group A match at the Dazhou National Hockey Training Centre in Dazhou.

Pakistan wasted no time in asserting their dominance, scoring four goals in the first quarter.

Abdullah Awan opened the scoring in the 4th minute with a field goal, quickly followed by Zubair Latif in the fifth minute.

Asam Haider then converted a penalty corner in the seventh minute, and Atif Ali added another field goal in the 13th minute to make it 4-0.

The second quarter saw two more goals from Asam Haider, both from penalty corners in the 17th and 24th minutes, extending Pakistan’s lead to 6-0 by halftime.

The team maintained their intensity in the third quarter, with Adeel scoring twice in the 35th and 42nd minutes, and Atif Ali completing his brace in the 44th minute.

Earlier, Pakistan opened their campaign with an emphatic 8-0 win over Hong Kong, despite significant travel setbacks.

The team arrived in China just hours before the match due to visa delays and had no time for a training session or warm-up game. However, they delivered a stunning performance that overwhelmed their opponents.

In the opening match, Pakistan found the net once in the second quarter, added two more in the third, and launched a relentless offensive in the final quarter, scoring five goals.

Shahbaz Hassan, Abdullah Awan, and Mohammad Farooq each struck twice, while Amir Sohail and Mohammad Zaman added a goal apiece.

Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside hosts China, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka. The team will face Bangladesh in their next group-stage fixture on Tuesday.