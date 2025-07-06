Castillo’s masterclass leads Mariners to victory over Pirates in MLB clash

Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Jun 29, 2025. — Reuters

SEATTLE: Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out a season-high eight batters as the Seattle Mariners edged past the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in a Major League Baseball (MLB) game at T-Mobile Park on Saturday.

The right-hander was dominant throughout, allowing just two hits, both by Pirates leadoff man Spencer Horwitz and issued no walks in his efficient 99-pitch outing, 67 of which were strikes.

Castillo retired the first nine batters he faced, leading the Mariners to their second consecutive shutout and improving their homestand record to 4-2.

The game’s only run came in the sixth inning when rookie Ben Williamson ripped an RBI double into the gap in right-center, scoring Jorge Polanco from second base.

The Mariners had an opportunity to extend their lead after loading the bases with a walk to J.P. Crawford and a hit-by-pitch to Cole Young. However, Pirates reliever Isaac Mattson struck out Julio Rodríguez to end the threat.

Matt Brash preserved the narrow lead with a scoreless eighth inning despite issuing a one-out walk and Andres Munoz sealed the win with two strikeouts in the ninth, earning his 20th save of the season.

The Pirates, who entered the series riding a six-game winning streak, have now lost back-to-back games. Mike Burrows kept Pittsburgh competitive, tossing five scoreless innings while stranding seven Mariners. He allowed three hits, walked four and struck out six.

Seattle slugger Cal Raleigh, who leads the league with 35 home runs, walked three times, including once intentionally and struck out once.

With the win, the Mariners continue their playoff push, leaning on elite pitching and timely hitting. George Kirby is scheduled to start the series final for Seattle on Sunday against the Pirates.