Adames, Webb power Giants past Athletics in MLB showdown

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (right) celebrates with second baseman Brett Wisely after defeating the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on Jul 5, 2025. — Reuters

WEST SACRAMENTO: Willy Adames delivered a stellar performance with three hits and four RBIs, while Logan Webb pitched six 2/3 strong innings to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 7-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Sutter Health Park on Saturday.

Webb allowed just two runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked three in a composed outing.

The Giants struck early against Athletics starter Luis Severino, who struggled with his command in the first inning, walking Mike Yastrzemski and hitting two batters to load the bases.

Willy Adames then delivered a two-run single to center, giving San Francisco an early 2-0 lead. The Athletics responded with a run in the second inning via a double-play grounder from Tyler Soderstrom.

However, the Giants extended their lead in the third inning, thanks to another two-run single from Adames, followed by back-to-back two-out hits by Matt Chapman and Jung Hoo Lee.

Heliot Ramos launched a solo home run in the fifth inning, sending Severino’s first pitch 416 feet to push the lead to 5-1. Brett Wisely then drove in two more runs in the sixth inning, stretching the lead to 7-1.

Nick Kurtz had two hits and drove in a run for the Athletics in the bottom of the sixth, capping off the scoring at 7-2.

Severino continued his struggles at home, surrendering five runs in four 1/3 innings. He fell to 8-0 in 11 home starts and now carries a 7.04 ERA at Sutter Health Park.

The Giants’ bullpen sealed the win with clean innings from Randy Rodriguez, Tyler Rogers and Spencer Bivens. San Francisco’s Hayden Birdsong is scheduled to start Sunday’s series final against Oakland’s Jacob Lopez.