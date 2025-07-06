Jay Huff joins Pacers following breakout season with Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff reacts after a basket during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum on Dec 5, 2024. — Reuters

MEMPHIS: The Memphis Grizzlies traded Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in exchange for a second-round pick.

The 26-year-old Huff impressed in his first full NBA season with Memphis, earning his first standard NBA contract after three years on two-way deals.

Huff averaged 7.0 points in 11.7 minutes per game, shooting an impressive 40 percent from three-point range on 3.1 attempts per game.

His ability to stretch the floor and protect the rim makes him a valuable asset for Indiana, especially after the Pacers lost starting center Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency.

Notably, Huff was one of only three seven-footers to shoot 40 percent from beyond the arc on at least 200 attempts last season, joining Karl-Anthony Towns and Kristaps Porziņgis in that elite group.

Defensively, he held opponents to one of the lower field goal percentages on layups and dunks, ranking 24th out of 90 players who contested 300 or more shots. Huff also averaged 2.7 blocks per 36 minutes and was named the G league defensive player of the year in 2023. He remained under contract through the 2027–28 season.

In a corresponding move, the Grizzlies signed free-agent center Jock Landale, as confirmed by his agent.

Landale was considered a strong fit for new head coach Tuomas Iisalo’s system, which emphasised frequent on-ball screens. Last season, Landale ranked third in screens set per 100 possessions and recorded career highs in shooting percentages.

He is expected to see early minutes with Zach Edey recovering from ankle surgery and Jaren Jackson Jr. currently sidelined with turf toe.