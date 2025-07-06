Pakistan’s Farid, Rayyan strike gold at Dutch International Youth Regatta 2025

Pakistan’s young rowing stars Farid Muhammad Arif and Riyan Malik pose with their gold medals after winning the Open Men’s Double Sculls event at the Dutch International Youth Regatta 2025 in Amsterdam on July 6, 2025. — Reporter.

AMSTERDAM: Pakistan’s rowing duo Farid Muhammad Arif and Rayyan Malik, delivered a stunning performance on the opening day of the Dutch International Youth Regatta 2025, clinching the gold medal in the Open Men’s Double Sculls event here in Amsterdam on Saturday.

The dynamic duo delivered a spectacular performance at the Bosbaan rowing course in Amsterdam, outclassing top competitors from across Europe and North America.

Farid and Rayyan exhibited exceptional synchronisation, strength, and endurance, dominating the race from the outset. Their lead was so commanding that by the time they crossed the finish line, the chasing boats were barely in sight.

Their gold-medal-winning effort marked a significant moment for Pakistan’s youth rowing scene, demonstrating the country’s rising standards in a highly competitive sport.

The 2025 edition of the Dutch International Youth Regatta is the fifth installment of the event and is being held from July five to six at the historic Bosbaan venue.

This year’s competition, while slightly adjusted due to ongoing renovations at the Bosbaan, continues to draw strong international participation.

More than 800 athletes from eight nations including Pakistan, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Ukraine and the United States, are competing in various categories.

The regatta has become a prominent platform for showcasing young rowing and sailing talent from around the world.

The strong showing by Farid and Rayyan has not only earned accolades for Pakistan but also inspired hope for further podium finishes in the remainder of the tournament.

Their performance is being celebrated as a milestone for Pakistani rowing, underscoring the potential of youth athletes when provided with the right opportunities and international exposure. With this victory, Pakistan has made a powerful statement on the international rowing stage.