Pakistani karatekas shine at South Asian Karate Championship 2025

Pakistan’s Under-10 gold medallist Huzaifa Arshad (left) poses with fellow medal-winning karatekas and the national flag after securing medals in various categories. — Reporter

COLOMBO: Pakistani athletes delivered an impressive performance at the South Asian Karate Championship, clinching a total of 10 medals, including two gold, one silver and seven bronze medals across various categories here at Colombo on Sunday.

Young karateka Huzaifa Arshad led the charge for Pakistan, clinching a gold medal in the under-10 category with a dominant performance.

Soon after, Aiyana Noel added to the tally by securing another gold for Pakistan in the under-12, 40kg kumite category.

Pakistan’s women’s team also shone, with Areesha Nadeem standing out in the under-21, 50kg weight category. She earned three medals, one silver and two bronze, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s overall tally.

In individual kata, Sairish Tassaduq secured a bronze medal and also helped win another bronze in the team kata event alongside Samrah Ijaz, who was also part of the team kata medal-winning squad.

Meanwhile, Hasnain Jamil delivered a strong all-round performance in the 75kg weight category, earning three bronze medals across both kumite and kata events.

His consistency and technical skill stood out throughout the competition, as he advanced through multiple rounds against tough regional opponents.

Jamil showcased exceptional agility and discipline, which helped him secure podium finishes in individual bouts as well as team events. His contribution was instrumental in boosting Pakistan’s overall medal tally.

With a final tally of one gold, one silver and seven bronze medals, Pakistan finished fifth in the overall standings.

India topped the medal table with a dominant display, winning a total of 59 medals, including 23 gold, 24 silver and 12 bronze.

Nepal finished second, with 50 medals (21 gold, nine silver and 20 bronze), followed by host nation Sri Lanka, who also won 59 medals but ended third due to fewer gold medals (16 gold, 20 silver, 23 bronze).

Bangladesh secured fourth place, with a total of 24 medals, three gold, seven silver and 14 bronze.