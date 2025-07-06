WATCH: India's Suryavanshi breaks Kamran Ghulam’s longstanding Youth ODI record

India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi (left) is congratulated by England U19’s Rocky Flintoff after his record-breaking century during the Youth ODI at the County Ground, New Road in Worcester on July 5, 2025. — @mufaddal_vohra

WORCESTER: India’s young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name into the record books by smashing the fastest century in Youth One Day Internationals (ODIs) against England here at the County Ground, New Road in Worcester on Saturday.

He powered India U19 to a commanding 55-run victory over England U19 in the fourth match of the bilateral series, giving India a 3-1 lead.

The 14-year-old left-hander delivered a breathtaking performance, scoring 143 runs off just 78 balls at an astonishing strike rate of 183.33, including 13 fours and 10 sixes.

Suryavanshi reached his century in just 52 deliveries, breaking the previous record for the fastest Youth ODI hundred set by Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam, who had achieved the feat in 53 balls against England in 2013.

Remarkably, Suryavanshi also became the youngest player ever to score a century in Youth ODIs, achieving the feat at 14 years and 100 days, surpassing Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had reached the milestone at 14 years and 241 days.

Thanks to his explosive knock, India U19 posted a formidable total of 363/9 in their allotted 50 overs.

In response, England U19 started strong as openers Ben Dawkins and Joseph Moores put together a 104-run stand, applying early pressure on the Indian side.

However, the momentum shifted when Indian leg-spinner Naman Pushpak removed both openers in consecutive deliveries, triggering a middle-order collapse.

Despite the setback, 17-year-old Rocky Flintoff, son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, stood tall.

He scored a fighting century and tried to keep England’s chase alive but lacked support from the other end as wickets tumbled. Eventually, England U19 were bowled out 55 runs short of the target.