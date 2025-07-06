'Siraj deserves more credit,' says India bowling coach Morne Morkel

Mohammed Siraj (left) celebrates the wicket of England’s Ben Stokes on Day three of the second Rothesay Men’s Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Friday, July 4, 2025. On the right, India bowling coach Morne Morkel speaks to the media ahead of the first Test against Australia at Optus Stadium, Perth, on November 20, 2024. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel on Saturday praised fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for his impressive performance in the Birmingham Test, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, saying he deserves greater recognition for his efforts.

Speaking at a press conference after the fourth day’s play, Morkel highlighted the performance as a testament to the growing depth in India’s bowling unit, particularly in the absence of pace spearhead Bumrah.

“Very, very happy so far. We had a deep discussion after the last Test about areas we wanted to improve, and I think we’ve addressed those. It’s encouraging to see this bowling group respond well, even without one of our most experienced players,” Morkel said.

Morkel singled out Siraj’s performance as the result of sustained effort across formats.

“Siraj is a guy I have a lot of respect for. He always gives everything and pushes his body to the limit,” Morkel said.

“Sometimes he tries too hard, which can affect consistency, but his intent and energy never waver. Even when he’s sore, he puts his hand up and bowls that extra over. I don’t think he gets enough credit for that.”

He also praised Akash Deep, who impressed with his disciplined lines and wicket-to-wicket attack, a style that has proven especially effective in English conditions with the new ball.

“He’s an attacking bowler who constantly asks questions,” Morkel said.

“That’s key in the UK — you’ve got to bowl at the stumps. The delivery he bowled to dismiss Joe Root was top quality and shows what he’s capable of. He’s gaining confidence, and with that, his pace and energy are rising."