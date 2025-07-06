Novak Djokovic thumps Miomir Kecmanovic to reach Wimbledon last 16

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his Wimbledon third-round match against compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on July 5, 2025. — Reuters

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic roared his way to a rare century at the grasscourt Grand Slam on Saturday when he outclassed Serbian compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 6-0 6-4 and reached the fourth round in his quest for a record 25th major.

The sixth seed's stellar display ensured that he became only the third player to claim 100 match wins on the All England Club lawns after nine-times champion Martina Navratilova and eight-times winner Roger Federer.

"It's very historic. It sounds very nice. I'm very grateful, obviously, privileged to be in the position that I am," the 38-year-old Djokovic said.

"I've said it many times. Tennis made me who I am, has given me incredible things in life that I can experience. I try not to take anything for granted, particularly at this age, still going strong, still trying to compete with the young players.

"Wimbledon is a favourite and a dream tournament for not just myself, but probably the majority of players. Growing up, most of the kids dream of playing here and winning here.

"I've been blessed to do it multiple times. Any history that I make in my favourite tournament, I'm blessed."

Novak Djokovic started and finished the opening set with aces and grabbed the decisive break during the see-sawing eighth game. At one point he had the Centre Court crowd standing in ovation when he produced a spectacular diving winner at the net.

His 49th-ranked Davis Cup teammate cracked on serve in the opening game of the second set and allowed Djokovic to quickly reel off the games and double his advantage in what suddenly became a lopsided contest.

Kecmanovic raised his fist to applause when he stemmed the flow at the start of the third set but a double fault gifted his opponent the break in the third game and Djokovic overcame a slight wobble at the end to prevail.

"I have enjoyed myself very much except maybe the last couple of games," added Novak Djokovic, who will take on Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarter-finals.

"A bit of tension in the end, I was 5-1 up and 15-30 and then 5-4, 15-30. Things got a bit complicated... It's never easy playing a friend and compatriot. Miomir is a super nice guy, someone that I have known for many years.

"We've faced each other on different surfaces, different courts. But more than rivals and competitors, we're friends and teammates. I wish him all the very best."