Shubman Gill joins Lara, Sangakkara in elite list with 430-run haul

India's Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century during the fourth day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 5, 2025. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: India captain Shubman Gill shattered multiple records as he backed his first-innings 269 with a brisk 161-run knock on the fourth day of the second Test against England here at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The right-handed batter continued his demolition of England’s inexperienced bowling attack and piled up a combined total of 430 runs across two innings.

As a result, he became only the fifth batter in the history to breach the 400-run barrier in a Test match, joining Graham Gooch, Mark Taylor, Kumar Sangakkara and Brian Lara.

Gill now sits second in the elusive list, led by Gooch, who scored 456 runs against India in 1990.

Most runs in a Test by a batter

Graham Gooch – 456 against India in 1990 Shubman Gill – 430 against England in 2025 Mark Taylor – 426 against Pakistan in 1998 Kumar Sangakkara – 424 against Bangladesh in 2014 Brian Lara – 400 against England in 2004

The 25-year-old also became only the second batter to score a 150-plus score in both innings of a Test match after Alan Border, who set the benchmark against Pakistan in 1980.

Furthermore, Shubman Gill became the third Indian captain to score a century in each innings of a Test, joining Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli.

Gavaskar scored 107 and an unbeaten 182 against West Indies in 1978, while Virat Kohli made 115 and 141 against Australia in 2014.

Gill’s batting prowess, followed by Akash Deep’s twin strike put India within touching distance to a resounding victory over England as the hosts were 72/3 at the end of the fourth day’s play with 536 runs still needed.