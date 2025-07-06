Shubman Gill puts India on brink of massive victory over England

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the fourth day of their second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 5, 2025. — Reuters

BIRMINGHAM: Shubman Gill’s second-innings century, followed by Akash Deep’s twin strike put India within touching distance to a thumping victory over England in the second Test of the five-match series here at Edgbaston on Saturday.

At the stumps on the penultimate day, the hosts were reeling at 72/3 with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, unbeaten on 24 and 15 respectively as they need a further 536 runs.

England had a dismal start to the pursuit as they lost Zak Crawley for a duck in the second over with just 11 runs on the board.

Akash further added to their woes by dismissing in-form opener Ben Duckett (25) and experienced Joe Root to reduce them to 50/3.

Following the back-to-back blows, Pope and Brook batted sensibly to add 22 runs for the third wicket until the end of the day’s play.

Earlier in the day, India resumed their second innings from 64/1 through KL Rahul and Karun Nair, with a handy 224-run lead in their favour.

The duo added 32 more to their overnight partnership until Brydon Carse struck, dismissing Nair, who walked back after scoring 26 off 46 deliveries.

Rahul was then involved in a brief 30-run partnership with in-form captain Shubman Gill until falling victim to Josh Tongue after scoring 55 off 84 deliveries, laced with 10 boundaries.

Gill continued his demolition of England’s bowling unit to mount India’s lead by putting together century-plus partnerships with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, who made 65 and 69 respectively.

The Indian captain was eventually dismissed by Shoaib Bashir after scoring 161 off 162 deliveries, studded with 13 fours and eight sixes.

Gill called for the declaration shortly after his dismissal when India were 427/6, leading by a mammoth 607 runs.

For England, Shoaib and Tongue took two wickets each, while Carse and Joe Root chipped in with one apiece.