Five-star Tanvir powers Bangladesh to series-levelling victory over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's Tanvir Islam (right) celebrates dismissing Sri Lanka's Nishan Madushka during their second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 5, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: Tanvir Islam’s five-wicket haul after half-centuries from Parvez Hossain Emon and Towhid Hridoy, propelled Bangladesh to edge past Sri Lanka by 16 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

The victory helped the tourists to level the three-match series 1-1, with the third and final ODI set to be played in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh accumulated 248 runs before getting bowled out in 45.5 overs.

Leading the way for the visitors was opening batter Emon, who top-scored with a sensible 67 off 69 deliveries, studded with six fours and three sixes.

The opening batter was involved in two crucial partnerships, including a 37-run stand for the third wicket with Hridoy, who was the other notable run-getter with a cautious 51 off 69 deliveries, featuring two boundaries.

Bowling all-rounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib gave a late push to Bangladesh’s total with an unbeaten 33, coming off 21 deliveries and comprising two fours and as many sixes.

Asitha Fernando led Sri Lanka’s bowling charge with four wickets and was supported by Wanindu Hasaranga, who took three. Charith Asalanka and Dushmantha Chameera, on the other hand, made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a modest 249-run target on a challenging surface of the R Premadasa Stadium, the hosts’ batting unit unfolded on a meagre 232 in 48.5 overs despite fifties from Kusal Mendis and Janith Liyanage.

Mendis had Sri Lanka in a commanding position as they were 82/2 in 11.4 overs until Tanvir drew curtains on his blazing knock. He walked back after scoring 56 off 31 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries including a six.

Following his dismissal, Sri Lanka began to lose wickets at regular intervals and despite Liyanage’s grit in the middle phase, were eventually bowled out for 232 and thus succumbed to a 16-run defeat.

Liyanage remained the top-scorer for Sri Lanka with a cautious 78 off 85 deliveries, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Tanvir Islam was the standout bowler for the visitors, taking five wickets for just 39 runs in his 10 overs, registering the best bowling figures by a Bangladeshi bowler against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

Sakib chipped in with two wickets, while Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shamim Hossain claimed one apiece.

For his match-winning bowling performance, Tanvir was adjudged the Player of the Match.