Imad Wasim added to Pakistan Champions squad for WCL 2025

Pakistan's Imad Wasim celebrates taking a wicket during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on June 16, 2024. — AFP

The Pakistan Champions on Saturday, announced adding all-rounder Imad Wasim to their squad for the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, set to take place in Birmingham later this month.

The franchise made the announcement on its official social media handles, confirming the 36-year-old as the latest addition to the squad.

“A power-packed addition to the squad. We proudly welcome Imad Wasim to Pakistan Champions, an all-rounder with grit, game, and presence,” read the post.

Imad Wasim brings a wealth of experience to the Pakistan Champions squad as he has played 394 T20Is over the course of his illustrious career, during which he also represented the national team 75 times in the shortest format.

He scored 4148 runs with the help of 12 half-centuries in his T20 career besides taking 365 wickets at a brilliant average of 24.34.

The all-rounder is currently representing Somerset in England’s T20 Blast, which will be paused on July 18 after the conclusion of the league stage, meaning Imad may only be unavailable for Pakistan Champions’ campaign opener against England, scheduled to be played on the same day.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Champions appointed former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez as their captain for the second edition, featuring retired cricketing stars from six countries — Pakistan, India, Australia, South Africa, England, and the West Indies.

The green shirts had an impeccable campaign in the inaugural edition of the league, finishing as the runners-up.

In the final, Pakistan set a target of 157 runs. However, India successfully chased it down in 19.1 overs, clinching the title with a five-wicket win.