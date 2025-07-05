ACB chief confirms plans for tri-series against Pakistan, UAE

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique plays a shot during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 23, 2023. — ICC

LAHORE: Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman Mirwais Ashraf on Saturday, confirmed that the discussions are underway to transform their bilateral T20I series against Pakistan into a tri-nation tournament, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to join as the third team and host.

Ashraf confirmed the development during an interview with the ACB Media and welcomed the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) suggestion to utilise the window for a tri-nation series in the UAE.

The ACB chief further asserted that the proposed tri-nation series will serve as a vital opportunity for their men’s cricket team to prepare for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup, scheduled to be held later this year.

“A T20I series against Pakistan was scheduled for August but they suggested adding another team, UAE to the series,” said Ashraf.

“The tri-nation series will be helpful for us to prepare for the Asia Cup,” he added.

Ashraf also emphasised that ACB has no reservations over the host nation of the tournament as it remains committed to exploring opportunities to have ample preparations for the continental event.

For the unversed, Pakistan were originally scheduled to host Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series in August but the PCB revised the plan in a bid to create a more competitive environment ahead of the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The potential tri-nation series would offer participating teams valuable game time in conditions similar to those expected at the Asia Cup — highly likely to be played in the UAE.

The UAE, fresh off a 2-1 T20I series victory over Bangladesh at home, are being recognised as a rapidly improving side. Their inclusion would add variety to the competition and give Pakistan and Afghanistan exposure to a different playing style in neutral conditions.