Mohammad Kaif questions ‘hype’ around Ben Stokes’s captaincy

England's Ben Stokes in action during the second day of their second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 3, 2025. — Reuters

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Saturday, down hyped the leadership skills of England captain Ben Stokes, highlighting multiple flaws in his decision-making.

The former middle-order batter took to X, formerly Twitter, to question Stokes’s decisions to bat first in conditions suited for batting and the absence of an extra slip during the ongoing penultimate day of their second Test in Birmingham despite edges being ‘flying’.

“I have never understood the hype around Ben Stokes the captain. On a flat track with sun shining he decides to bowl, today with some life in pitch edges flying but no extra slip,” Kaif wrote.

He further scrutinised his contributions in England’s five-wicket victory in the series opener in Leeds.

The home side’s batting unit displayed grit as they piled up 467 in response to India’s first-innings total of 471 before chasing down a daunting 371-run target to secure a resounding victory.

Leading the way for them was opening batter Ben Duckett, who scored a match-winning century in the run chase, while Ollie Pope amassed the landmark in the first innings.

Stokes, who took a four-wicket haul in the first innings, contributed with 20 and 33 respectively with the bat, which Mohammad Kaif believes was insufficient and instead credited the batters for the triumph.

“Batsmen took England to win in first Test but Stokes didn't score many. Please inform if I have missed any of his hidden leadership master stroke.”

Meanwhile, when this story was filed, India were in a dominant position as they lead England by 484 runs at Tea on the fourth day with skipper Shubman Gill and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, unbeaten on 100 and 25 respectively.