India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh rescheduled

India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh, comprised of three ODIs and as many T20Is, has been postponed until September 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Saturday.

According to the details, the six-match white-ball series was ‘deferred’ after mutual consultation between the BCCI and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), citing international cricket commitments and scheduling convenience.

The statement further shared that the white-ball series will now be held in September next year. The revised dates, however, will be announced in due course.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams.

“The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course.”

For the unversed, the now-postponed series was originally scheduled to be held in the second half of August.

The three ODIs were slated to be played on August 17, 20 and 23, while the T20Is were to take place on August 26, 29 and 31.

The six-match series was to be hosted by Mirpur and Chattogram.

Notably, the postponement of the series may pave the way for top Indian players to participate in the Duleep Trophy, set to kick off India's domestic season in August.