Liverpool pay tribute as Diogo Jota, brother laid to rest

Pallbearers carry the coffins of Liverpool's Portuguese soccer player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car crash near Zamora, Spain, on the day of their funeral ceremony at the Chapel of the Resurrection in Gondomar on July 5, 2025. — Reuters

GONDOMAR: Several Liverpool players, both current and former, alongside friends and family members of deceased Portuguese winger Diogo Jota, gathered here on Saturday to attend his and brother, Andre Silva's final rituals.

Jota died tragically at the age of 28, alongside his brother, after a fiery car crash in northwestern Spain.

The fatal crash reportedly occurred in the early hours of Thursday as his vehicle turned off the road and burst into flames.

Among the attendees were Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and manager Arne Slot, who arrived in Portugal late on Friday to pay their homage to the striker and his brother.

Portugal teammates Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, Renato Veiga, Joao Felix, Jose Fonte, Danilo, Adrien Silva and Bernardo Silva were also present.

Bernando expressed deep sorrow over the loss and urged that Jota's memories would remain in their hearts forever.

"I can't even imagine the pain of the family, of Rute, of the children, of the parents," Silva said.

"I must talk a little about Jota, who was a great friend to all of us.

"His career, although not the most important thing, speaks for itself. His passion, will and determination allowed him to succeed in life and have a brilliant career. More important than that, as a person... the memories that remain... Jota will remain in our hearts forever.

"He will always be present at all breakfasts, lunches, dinners, national team gatherings, PlayStation or card games."