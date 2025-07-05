Charles Leclerc vows to lead Ferrari back to Formula One glory

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc before practice on July 5, 2025. — Reuters

SILVERSTONE: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc on Saturday expressed his determination to help return the iconic Italian team to the top of Formula One, following a challenging start to the 2025 season.

Leclerc emphasised that Ferrari’s storied legacy demands more than occasional podium finishes. The 27-year-old Monegasque currently sits fifth in the drivers’ standings with 119 points and has finished on the podium in three of the last four races a sign of resurgence for both driver and team.

Despite recent progress, Ferrari lags significantly behind McLaren in the constructors’ championship, trailing by a staggering 217 points.

"I am far from happy with the situation, and I am absolutely trying to do everything to rectify matters," Leclerc said.

"That is where I find my motivation — to bring the most iconic team back to the top and win the world championship together."

Leclerc also praised his new teammate, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, for bringing fresh perspective and insight to the Ferrari garage.

Leclerc, whose last victory came at the 2024 United States Grand Prix, remains realistic about his title chances this year but remains focused on the long-term goal.

He highlighted the importance of the 2026 season, when new technical regulations will be introduced across Formula One.

"Next year will be extremely important for the team because of the new rules. If we start off on the right foot, it will be a great sign for the years ahead. But if we don’t, it will be much tougher to climb back to the top," he explained.