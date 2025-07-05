Pasquantino powers Royals past Diamondbacks with two homers

Kansas City Royals catcher Freddy Fermin (left) slaps hands with Kansas City Royals first base Vinnie Pasquantino after scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at Chase Field on Jul 4, 2025. — Reuters

PHOENIX: Vinnie Pasquantino hit two home runs and recorded a career-high six RBIs to power the Kansas City Royals to a 9-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday.

Pasquantino set the tone early, launching a three-run homer to right field in the top of the first inning off Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez. The Royals quickly jumped to a 3-0 lead.

Kansas City’s offense kept the pressure on, with Bobby Witt Jr. adding three hits, two runs, and an RBI. Mark Canha also chipped in with his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the fifth inning.

Arizona responded in the bottom of the first, cutting the deficit to 3-2 thanks to Eugenio Suarez’s sacrifice fly and Josh Naylor’s RBI single. However, the Royals answered swiftly, scoring three more runs in the second to extend their lead to 6-2.

Rodriguez struggled throughout his outing, surrendering nine runs (eight earned) over four 1/3 innings. He struck out seven but allowed 12 hits, including three home runs, raising his ERA to 5.78.

Pasquantino added his second homer of the game and 14th of the season with a two-run blast in the fourth inning, putting the Royals up 8-2.

Suarez provided a late spark for the Diamondbacks with a solo homer in the sixth, his 28th of the season, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The loss marked Arizona's third straight and their seventh defeat in the last nine games. The series continues Saturday, with Michael Wacha starting for the Royals against Ryne Nelson of the Diamondbacks.