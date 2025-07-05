Key Real Madrid star doubtful for Club World Cup quarter-final against Dortmund

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (right), Aurelien Tchouameni, Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio during training on June 30, 2025. — Reuters

EAST RUTHERFORD: Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has said that Kylian Mbappe is continuing his recovery from gastroenteritis, but it is still too early to confirm whether the forward will be fit to play in the Club World Cup quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Mbappe made his tournament debut in the Club World Cup against Juventus, helping Real qualify for the quarter-finals after missing all of the group-stage matches.

The French forward was hospitalised on Wednesday and discharged the following day, after being isolated from his teammates on Tuesday. Since then, he has been working on his recovery individually in the gym.

Due to his illness, Mbappe missed Real Madrid’s opening two matches of the tournament — a 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal and a 3-1 win over Pachuca.

Alonso noted that Mbappé's condition has steadily improved over the past three days, but the final decision on his inclusion in the lineup will be made on matchday morning.

"He's getting better. He's been improving over the last three days. Tomorrow morning, we’ll decide if he will be part of the starting eleven," Alonso said.

Alonso also highlighted the potential on-field chemistry between Mbappe and teammate Garcia.

"I think Garcia and Mbappe could complement each other well. If that's what the team needs, it’s definitely something I’ll consider," he added.

Looking ahead to the match, Alonso acknowledged the strength of their opponents.

“Dortmund is a very good team. Ever since Niko Kovac took charge, they’ve been growing and improving. We’re expecting a tough match — it’s going to be tight,” he said.