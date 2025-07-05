All-rounder Shadab Khan undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Pakistan white-ball vice-captain and veteran all-rounder Shadab Khan poses for a picture after successful right shoulder surgery. — X/@76Shadabkhan

LONDON: Pakistan’s T20 vice-captain Shadab Khan underwent successful shoulder surgery in the UK on Sunday, the all-rounder confirmed via social media.

The operation was performed on his right shoulder, which had been troubling him for some time. Following the surgery, Shadab took to his official X formerly Twitter account and shared a post-surgery picture from the hospital bed.

"Alhamdulillah, the surgery went well. Recovery and rehab up next. Request you to keep me in your prayers," he wrote

According to reports, the experienced all-rounder had been experiencing persistent discomfort in his right shoulder. After medical consultations, doctors advised surgery as the best course of action.

As a result after surgery, Shadab is expected to remain out of action for at least three months, during which he will undergo an extensive rehabilitation process.

His absence rules him out of Pakistan’s upcoming limited-overs series against Bangladesh and West Indies. Furthermore, his availability for the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held in September, also remains in doubt.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to release an official timeline for his recovery or confirm any plans for a potential return.

The development came at a time when Pakistan are gearing up for a three-match away T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled next month.

Sources claimed that Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming assignment is expected to be announced next week.

Although, sources suggested that no major changes are expected a surprise inclusion of left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem is on the cards.

The training camp for the Pakistan T20 squad will commence at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on July seven to prepare for the series.

The star trio of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi, who were rested for the previous home series against Bangladesh are currently not part of the plans for an unspecified period.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed all three T20Is will be played at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, starting at 5:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

The Pakistan team is set to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16. The opening match of the series will be played on July 20, followed by the second and third fixtures on July 22 and 24, respectively.

The two sides last faced each other in a T20I series in May, where Pakistan secured a dominant 3-0 whitewash at home.