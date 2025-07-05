England suffer major setback as key player ruled out of remaining T20Is against India

Nat Sciver-Brunt (third from left) celebrates a wicket with teammates during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Sharjah on October 13, 2024. — ICC

LONDON: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against India after suffering a groin injury during the second match on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old all-rounder missed the third T20I on Friday and will also be unavailable for the upcoming fixtures at Old Trafford on Wednesday and at Edgbaston on 12 June.

In her absence, seasoned batter Tammy Beaumont has taken over the captaincy and will continue to lead the side. Although Sciver-Brunt is expected to return in time for the three-match ODI series starting on 16 July against India.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has yet to issue an official statement regarding the extent of her injury, the rehabilitation process or a definitive timeline for her comeback.

Meanwhile, England bounced back in style in the third T20I at The Oval on Friday to keep the five-match series alive. Trailing 2-0 heading into the contest, the hosts held their nerve to claim a narrow five-run victory over India in a high-intensity clash.

After winning the toss, Beaumont chose to bat first. England posted a solid total of 171/9 in their allotted 20 overs, with Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt playing key roles in a commanding batting performance.

In response, India showed strong intent and kept the chase alive deep into the final overs. However, disciplined bowling from England in the death overs restricted the visitors to 166/5 in 20 overs, handing the home side a crucial win.

India now lead the series 2-1, with two matches remaining.