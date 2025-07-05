Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen criticises PSL 10, calls PCB's claims misleading

This collage shows Lahore Qalandars celebrating their Pakistan Super League 10 title win with the trophy (left), and an undated photo of Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen (right). — PSL/X@MultanSultans

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has openly criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over what he described as misleading and exaggerated claims regarding the success of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

In a post on social media platform X, Tareen reshared a video posted by the PCB from a recent PSL meeting and accused the board of presenting a distorted version of reality.

He stated that both in-stadium attendance and television viewership dropped significantly during the latest edition of the tournament, contrary to the board’s upbeat assessment.

Tareen also pointed out that PSL 10 saw sluggish growth across its digital platforms and added that franchise teams had to grapple with serious logistical issues throughout the tournament.

He described the overall experience as chaotic and unorganised. Taking aim at the league’s draft process, he went so far as to call it a 'comical,' and questioned how officials could seek applause and appreciation when, according to him, the tournament was marred by poor planning and declining public interest.

His remarks came in response to the PCB’s recent claims during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Lahore. The board had declared PSL 10 a major success, citing strong financial returns and audience engagement.

Officials reported that the season generated over PKR 500 million in gate revenue and that Peshawar Zalmi was the most-watched team.

Lahore Qalandars reportedly registered the highest overall viewership, with the final emerging as the most-watched match of the tournament.

The board further claimed that average TV ratings for the season reached 8.5 percent a figure it said marked significant growth compared to the previous edition.