Anderson, Salt shine as Lancashire edge past Northamptonshire in Vitality Blast clash

NORTHAMPTON: A brilliant bowling display by legendary pacer James Anderson and Saqib Mahmood, coupled with explosive batting performances from Phil Salt and Jos Buttler, powered Lancashire to a commanding five-wicket victory over Northamptonshire in the Vitality Blast match held here at Northampton on Friday.

After winning the toss, Northamptonshire captain David Willey opted to bat first. His team managed to post 177 runs before being bowled out in the allotted 20 overs.

Ravi Bopara and Saif Zaib top-scored with 32 runs each, while Justin Broad and Lewis McManus also chipped in with 30 runs apiece. Ricardo Vasconcelos added 18 and Luke Procter scored 13. However, five of their batters failed to reach double figures.

Saqib was the pick of the bowlers for Lancashire, claiming 4/49 runs in his four overs. James Anderson and Chris Green took two wickets each, while Jack Blatherwick added one to his tally.

In pursuit of the 178-run target, Lancashire's batters showed class and composure. They chased down the total in 19.3 overs, losing only five wickets.

Opening batter Phil Salt starred with a blistering 80 off 57 balls, smashing four sixes and eight boundaries. His powerful innings set the tone for Lancashire's chase.

Jos Buttler added to the onslaught with a rapid 54 off 42 balls, hitting four sixes and two fours.

Liam Livingstone provided fireworks late in the innings, blasting 19 runs off just nine deliveries with two sixes and a four. Luke Wells finished the game in style, hammering 15 runs from just four balls, including two sixes.

For Northamptonshire, George Scrimshaw picked up two wickets, while Willey, Ben Sanderson, and L. Lloyd Broad took one wicket each.