Fluminense stun Al-Hilal to book Club World Cup semi-final spot

Brazil’s Fluminense secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal to book their place in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals here at the Camping World Stadium on Friday.

Midfielder Matheus Martinelli opened the scoring in the 40th minute, giving the Brazilian side a first-half lead. However, Al-Hilal responded quickly after the break, with Marcus Leonardo finding the equaliser in the 51st minute.

Fluminense regrouped and regained their advantage in the 70th minute, courtesy of a goal from Hercules Pereira do Nascimento. The side held firm in the closing stages to seal a memorable win in what was the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Despite entering the tournament as underdogs, Fluminense surprised many with their resilience and quality. They will now face Chelsea in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Reflecting on the team's unexpected run, head coach Fernando Silva praised his players' belief and commitment.

“If you’d asked me a while ago whether we would reach this stage—a semi-final—I wouldn’t say I didn’t believe it, because I believe in everything I do, but it felt so far away from us,” Silva admitted.

Matheus Martinelli, who played a key role in the win, will miss the semi-final after receiving a yellow card shortly after scoring.

Speaking after the match, Martinelli addressed the early doubts about his team's chances.

“Many people didn’t believe in our potential or our team, but with each game and each step, we’ve proved we can be tough opponents. When we step on the pitch, it’s difficult to beat us,” he remarked.