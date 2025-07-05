Chelsea beat Palmeiras in thriller to reach Club World Cup semi-final

Palmeiras' Estevao in action with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella on July 4, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Palmeiras defender Agustin Giay’s own goal in the 83rd minute sealed a dramatic 2-1 defeat for the Brazilian side against Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final here at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday.

The match also marked an emotional farewell for Palmeiras’ Estevao, who is set to join Chelsea after the tournament. The 17-year-old forward, widely regarded as one of Brazil’s most promising young talents, scored a brilliant equaliser in the second half, but Giay’s late misfortune allowed the Premier League giants to progress to the semi-finals.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the first half through Cole Palmer, who calmly finished off a well-constructed move to give the English side an early advantage.

Palmeiras responded with greater intensity after the break and their efforts were rewarded in the 53rd minute when Estevao produced a moment of individual brilliance.

Picking up the ball on the right side of the penalty area, Estevao dribbled past Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and unleashed a powerful strike from a tight angle that crashed in off the underside of the crossbar, a goal that briefly reignited hope for the Brazilian fans.

Despite the equaliser, Palmeiras couldn’t maintain their momentum. With just seven minutes remaining, Giay mistakenly redirected a dangerous ball into his net, handing Chelsea the lead once again — this time for good.

After the match, Estevao thanked Palmeiras and manager Abel Ferreira, whom he described as a ‘father figure.’

He credited Ferreira for his tactical development and emotional support throughout his time at the club.

“Coach, thank you very much for everything. He taught me to play tactically, and that was very important for me. Palmeiras opened doors for me, and I was very happy here,” Estevao said.

Chelsea will now face Fluminense FC in the semi-final on Wednesday.