Multiple independent directors of USA cricket set to resign: here’s why

Undated picture of USA cricket team - AFP

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Saturday ordered all independent directors of USA Cricket (USAC) to resign with immediate effect, international media reported Saturday.

According to a report, the directive was outlined in a formal communication sent by David Patterson, senior government advisor at the USOPC, to USA cricket chief executive Jonathan Atkeison.

In the letter, Patterson emphasised that the resignations are necessary to appoint new directors and facilitate a fresh and transparent beginning for the struggling governing body.

The move follows a high-level meeting held in Los Angeles between officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC) normalisation committee, USA cricket and the USOPC.

During the meeting, participants stressed the urgent need for a governance reset and a clear pathway to Olympic compliance ahead of cricket’s return at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Patterson’s letter outlined seven key conditions that USA cricket must meet before the USOPC will consider recognising any cricket governing body under its jurisdiction.

Failure to meet these requirements could effectively disqualify USA Cricket from overseeing Olympic cricket activities in the United States. In his communication, Patterson stated:

“The USOPC believes that a comprehensive leadership overhaul is essential. Partial changes will not suffice. A fresh start is the only effective way forward for USA Cricket.”

While several independent directors have reportedly expressed willingness to step down in compliance with the directive, some, including USA Cricket chair Venu Pisike, have shown resistance.

Tensions within the board have been exacerbated by concerns over a lack of formal communication from the ICC, despite its active role in recent discussions.

The report suggests this is the first time the USOPC and ICC have jointly supported a plan to collaboratively select new independent directors for USA Cricket.

The goal is to rebuild the organisation’s leadership with individuals who reflect a higher standard of governance and transparency.

USA Cricket has been under growing scrutiny for its governance and financial management since its formation in 2018.

The organisation’s credibility has suffered from persistent internal conflicts, a lack of transparency and a failure to meet basic governance benchmarks set by international sports bodies.

Atkeison has since circulated Patterson’s message to all members of the board, signaling the urgency of the USOPC’s expectations. The email also warned that the application process for recognising a national governing body for cricket in the U.S. would remain on hold until full compliance is achieved.