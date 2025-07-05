Former captain criticises England’s batting strategy in second Test against India

England's Jamie Smith and Harry Brook bump gloves after their match-saving partnership during the first innings of the second Test against India at Birmingham on July 4, 2025. — ECB

BIRMINGHAM: Former England captain Nasser Hussain on Friday criticised England's batting performance in the Birmingham Test against India, insisting that the pitch was not to blame for their struggles.

Speaking from the commentary box on the third day of the match, Hussain pointed out that England's top order failed to apply themselves properly in conditions that were far from difficult.

“The ball was just swinging a bit. There’s no need to tee off and waft outside the off stump. Back your defence as well,” he remarked.

Hussain stressed that England needed to adopt a more proactive and responsible approach if they were to succeed.

“There’s not much in this pitch. England will have to play attacking cricket if they want to win,” he added.

“They needed to be more proactive in these conditions. As an England top-order batter, you should be able to cope with this. It’s a flat pitch.”

England, replying to India’s mammoth 587 in the first innings, managed only 407, despite fine centuries from Jamie Smith (184) and Harry Brook (158), failing to overcome the deficit.

England’s batting woes continued in the ongoing second Test, with seven batters failing to reach double figures in the first innings.

In the Headingley Test, England secured a five-wicket victory, despite five Indian batters scoring centuries, a historic first in Test cricket, as India became the only team to lose a match after such a collective batting effort.