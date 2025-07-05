Dunkley, Wyatt shine as England thrash India in third T20I to keep series alive

England women’s batters punch gloves during the third T20I against India at The Oval on July 4, 2025.

LONDON: Powered by a superb batting display from Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt, along with a disciplined team bowling effort, England made a strong comeback to defeat India by five runs in a nail-biting third T20 International here at The Oval on Friday.

After winning the toss, England captain Tammy Beaumont opted to bat first. The hosts posted a competitive total of 171/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Opening batter Dunkley led the charge with a brilliant knock of 75 runs off 53 balls, featuring one six and seven fours. She was ably supported by Wyatt, who smashed 66 off 42 balls, hitting three sixes and seven boundaries.

Apart from the two standout performances, the rest of the England batting lineup struggled, with eight batters failing to reach double figures. Sophie Ecclestone, with 10 runs, was the only other batter to reach double digits.

For India, Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma impressed with the ball, claiming three wickets each. Shree Charani took two, while Radha Yadav chipped in with one wicket.

Chasing a target of 172, the Indian women’s team put up a spirited effort but fell just short, managing 166/5 in their 20 overs.

Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 56 off 49 balls, including 10 boundaries. Shafali Verma played a quickfire knock of 47 off 25 deliveries, smashing two sixes and seven fours, but her efforts were not enough to see her side through.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur added 23, while Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 20. Richa Ghosh and Amanjot Kaur scored seven runs each in the lower order.

England's bowlers held their nerve in the final overs. Lauren Filer took two wickets, while Lauren Bell, Issy Wong and Sophie Ecclestone claimed one apiece.

For her match-winning innings, Sophia Dunkley was named Player of the Match.