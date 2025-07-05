Pakistani juniors clinch two titles at Asian junior squash championship 2025

Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz (right) in action during his 32nd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships match against Sri Lanka's Tharul Pinwatta in Gimcheon, South Korea on July 1, 2025. — Reporter

GIMCHEON: Pakistani players delivered outstanding performances at the Asian junior squash championship 2025, securing titles in both the boys’ Under-13 and Under-15 categories here at Gimcheon in South Korea on Saturday.

In the boys’ Under-13 final, Pakistan's Sohail Adnan defeated India’s Ayaan Dhanuka in a commanding four-game match. Adnan displayed exceptional skill and composure, winning with scores of 11-5, 11-2, 11-13 and 11-6.

Meanwhile, the boys’ Under-15 final was an all-Pakistan showdown, where Nauman Khan triumphed over compatriot Ahmad Rayan Khalil. Nauman delivered a dominant performance, clinching the title in straight sets with scores of 12-10, 11-6 and 11-2.

In the girls’ Under-13 final, Pakistan’s Mahnoor Ali put up a valiant fight but narrowly lost in a five-game thriller against China’s second seed Yan Ziwan.

The tightly contested match saw Ziwan edged past Mahnoor with scores of 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 9-11 and 12-10.

Earlier in the semifinals, Pakistani players had impressed by reaching the finals in the boys’ U-13, boys’ U-15 and girls’ U-13 categories.

Nauman advanced to the U-15 final with a dominant straight-sets victory over India’s Aryaman Singh, winning 11-5, 11-1, 11-5.

His compatriot, Ahmad Rayan Khalil, pulled off a stunning upset against third seed Yuen Tsz Kong of Hong Kong, cruising through 11-8, 11-2 and 11-1.

In the boys’ U-13 semifinals, Sohail maintained his top form, overpowering India’s Amarya Bajaj with a clinical 11-5, 11-2 and 11-2 victory to book his place in the final.

On the girls’ side, Mahnoor Ali caused one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by defeating top-seeded Malaysian Maisarah Binti Khairulnizam in straight sets, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7, to reach the girls’ U-13 final.

However, Pakistan’s campaign in the boys’ U-19 category ended in the semifinals. Abdullah Nawaz put up a spirited fight but was edged out by Korea’s top seed Jo Young Na. Despite taking the first game, Nawaz was unable to maintain momentum and lost 7-11, 12-10, 11-2, 11-4.