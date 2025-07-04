Max Verstappen calls practice at British GP as ‘bad day’

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen walks on the paddock during the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

SILVERSTONE: Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen called Friday practice at the British Grand Prix a ‘bad day’ for Red Bull and himself.

Verstappen, who is third on the drivers' table, finished the practice in fifth position with McLaren's Lando Norris leading in first, and his teammate and championship leader, Oscar Piastri, was fourth.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc came second and his partner Lewis Hamilton finished third.

Verstappen, who has won the last four drivers’ titles with Red Bull, is not happy with his car’s performance and has struggled this season with McLaren leading the championship.

The Dutch driver has bemoaned the practice at the British Grand Prix, saying it was a ‘bad day’ for him.

“For me personally it was quite a bad day. Just no balance in the car, it's very difficult corner to corner as well, so yeah, quite a poor day I think for us in general,” Verstappen said.

When asked about the wind’s role in the practice, Verstappen, who was 10th in FP1 and fifth in FP2, offered a bullish response.

“A lot, but that's of course not an excuse because everyone has to deal with that, right? So it's not easy, but same for everyone,” he said.

“Every weekend is different scenarios, right? Now with the wind around here, it seems like our car seems quite sensitive to it, but in general it's not been an easy day.

“(There are) maybe a few that we'll look at, but I think overall, we're just lacking a bit of performance.”