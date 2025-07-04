Siraj’s six-fer puts India in command despite record England stand

Jamie Smith, Harry Brook stitched a resilient 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket

By Web Desk
July 04, 2025
Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Stokes on day three of the Second Rothesay Men's Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Picture date: Friday July 4, 2025. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Mohammed Siraj spearheaded India's bowling attack with a sensational six-wicket haul on Day 3 of the second Test at Edgbaston, putting the visitors in a commanding position despite a heroic 303-run stand between Jamie Smith and Harry Brook that helped England avoid the follow-on.

Siraj struck early in the morning session, jolting England with two wickets in two balls.

He removed Joe Root with a leg-side delivery that was gloved to Rishabh Pant, and followed it up with a sharp bouncer to Ben Stokes, which climbed awkwardly and kissed the handle of the bat on its way to the keeper. 

The hosts were reduced to 84/5, staring at collapse.

However, Jamie Smith and Harry Brook launched a stunning counterattack. Smith, making his mark with authority, hit the hat-trick ball for four and never looked back.

Together, the duo stitched a resilient 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket — the highest by an English pair against India in that position or lower.

Brook was fluent against pace, reaching his half-century in 72 balls, while Smith unleashed an assault on Prasidh Krishna with four boundaries and a six in one over.

He soon brought up his maiden Test century in just 80 deliveries — matching Brook’s milestone — as England dominated the morning session with 172 runs.

In the afternoon, Brook notched up his ninth Test hundred and Smith capitalised on a dropped catch by Pant to extend his stay.

The pair crossed the 200-run mark and eventually the 300-run milestone, keeping India wicketless through the second session. Smith’s 150 came off just 144 balls — the fifth-fastest for England — while Brook’s 150 took 222 deliveries.

India finally broke through when Akash Deep knocked over Brook with a delivery that nipped back sharply. The breakthrough triggered a lower-order collapse. Chris Woakes edged to slip, Brydon Carse was trapped LBW on review, and Siraj returned to clean up the tail.

Smith remained unbeaten on a career-best 184, but ran out of partners as England were bowled out for 407, still trailing by 180. Siraj finished with figures of 6 for 80 — his fourth Test five-for — while England’s innings featured six ducks, equalling a joint-unwanted record in Test history.

In response, India’s openers came out firing under lights. Yashasvi Jaiswal crossed the 2000 Test-run milestone in just his 40th innings — the joint-fastest for India alongside Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag. 

He raced to 28 off 22 balls before falling LBW to Josh Tongue after a contentious DRS call.

India ended the day at 64/1, stretching their overall lead to 244 runs. With two days remaining and rain in the forecast, India will be eyeing quick runs and early wickets to push for a series-levelling win.

