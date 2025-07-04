PCB committee finalises key changes to domestic cricket structure

Team Sialkot won their third Quaid-e-Azam Trophy by defeating Peshawar in Karachi on January 5, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Domestic Cricket Revamping Committee convened an important meeting to discuss proposed changes to the domestic cricket structure ahead of the new season, sources revealed.

During the session, the committee held detailed consultations on several suggestions concerning the format of domestic competitions. A formal announcement on the revised domestic cricket structure is expected soon.

According to sources, the qualification criteria for two additional teams — aside from the top six participating in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy — have been finalised.

It has been proposed that the remaining 12 regional teams compete in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, with the top two teams from this tournament earning qualification for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Ahead of the revamping committee’s meeting, a performance review session was held to assess the domestic coaching staff.

The coaches’ performances across the domestic season were thoroughly evaluated, and changes are likely to be made in the coaching setup based on this review.

Several coaches are reportedly at risk of not having their contracts renewed due to underperformance.

The PCB plans to issue advertisements soon to recruit new coaches for the upcoming season, pending final approval from the PCB Chairman.