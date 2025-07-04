Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz beats Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to advance to last 16

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. reacts during his second round match against Canada's Gabriel Diallo at All England Club in London on July 2, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Taylor Fritz advanced into the last 16 of Wimbledon, defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1 after losing the third set in a tiebreak here at Centre Court on Friday.

Fritz, who had been dragged to five sets in the last two matches, raced into a two-set lead against Spain's Davidovich Fokina, lost the third and finished it well in the fourth to secure a spot in the next round.

The American was a break up in the third, Spaniard had some other plans, forcing a tiebreak which he won in a tense tussle.

After winning a tough third set, it felt like momentum had switched, but Fritz, who has never lost his calm after all these, showed brilliant skill breaking Davidovich Fokina three times in the final set to wrap up victory.

Bidding to become the first American men's Grand Slam winner since Andy Roddick in 2003, whose Wimbledon campaign began on the back of winning his fourth Eastbourne title on Saturday, showed that he can challenge anyone if it is his day.

Fritz said that his body is getting into shape after each match.

"This is going to sound crazy but my body is actually feeling better after each match," he said.

"I feel like somehow it felt the worst after my first round but now it's getting better."

Meanwhile, Britain's Cameron Norrie, the 2022 Wimbledon semi-finalist, defeated Italy's Mattia Bellucci 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-3 in a tightly contested match to reach the round of 16.