‘Islam Makhachev was always real goal, ’ says Ilia Topuria

An undated photo of UFC lightweight division fighter Ilia Topuria. — Instagram/iliatopuria

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria said his ‘real goal always was to fight Islam Makhachev’ but he ran away, due to which he fought Charles Oliveira, international media reported on Friday.

Spain’s Topuria captured the UFC lightweight title at UFC 317 with a stunning first-round knockout victory over Brazil’s Oliveira.

Topuria, who remained undefeated and extended his professional record to 17-0, moved up from featherweight after a dominant run that included wins over top contenders like Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell.

With the win, Topuria has also joined the elite group of fighters who have won UFC titles in two different divisions.

The lightweight title was vacated by Islam Makhachev, who is going to challenge Jack Della Maddalena after moving up a division to welterweight.

Topuria has said that he was also eying a bout against Makhachev when he jumped up to 155 pounds.

“At some point I was a little bit sad because I didn’t want to fight against [Oliveira] since the beginning. My real goal always was Islam, but since he decided to run away, it has to be Charles,” Topuria said in an interview.

“Listen, I think that [Makhachev] took a great decision. If the UFC would offer him to fight against Justin Gaethje or another contender in the division, I think that he would stay at 155, but with me coming up, he was, like, ‘I don’t have to take this risk.

“I’m going to move up to 170, I’m going to try to get another belt’ and that’s all because he knows that I’m dangerous. He knows that I’m going to put him to sleep. The only reason they don’t want me to fight against him is because they know that I’m going to beat him.”

Makhachev and his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov were previously hesitant to challenge Topuria due to his inexperience at lightweight.

However, after Makhachev’s close friend Belal Muhammad lost the welterweight title to Maddalena this past May, Makhachev decided to try for 170, and UFC announced Topuria vs. Oliveira.