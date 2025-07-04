England equal Pakistan's unwanted Test record

Ben Stokes of England is caught on the crease by Mohammed Siraj of India during Day Three of the 2nd Rothesay Test Match at Edgbaston on July 04, 2025 in Birmingham, England. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: England registered an unwanted record during the first innings of the second Test against India, currently underway at Edgbaston, by becoming only the sixth team in the red-ball cricket history to have six batters dismissed for ducks in a single innings

Despite this collapse, the hosts were bowled out for a respectable total of 407 runs in 89.3 overs, thanks to stellar performances by Jamie Smith and Harry Brook.

Brook scored 158 off 234 deliveries, while wicketkeeper-batter Smith remained unbeaten on 184 off 207 balls. The next highest scorer was Joe Root, who contributed 22 runs.

However, the rest of the batting lineup faltered, as Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, skipper Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir were all dismissed without scoring.

With six ducks in a single innings, England joined an infamous list that includes Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand and India.

Remarkably, England still managed to post over 400 runs—unlike Pakistan, who were dismissed for just 128 runs despite suffering the same fate against West Indies in 1980.

Most Ducks In An Innings in Test Cricket:

Team Score Ducks Opposition Date Pakistan 128 6 West Indies 22 Dec, 1980 South Africa 105 6 India 20 Nov, 1996 Bangladesh 87 6 West Indies 8 Dec, 2002 India 152 6 England 7 Aug, 2014 New Zealand 90 6 Pakistan 24 Nov, 2018 England 407 6 India 4 July, 2025

Notably, India and Bangladesh are the only two teams to have achieved this unwanted feat twice in Test history.

Moreover, during the same Test, Jamie Smith broke the record previously held by former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal for scoring the fourth-fastest century against India.

Smith now holds the record for the fastest Test hundred against India by an Englishman and ranks fourth overall on the all-time list, pushing Kamran Akmal to fifth.

Akmal had scored a century off 81 balls against India in Lahore in January 2006.

Fastest Test Centuries Against India (by balls faced):