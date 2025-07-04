NBA: Orlando Magic re-signing Moritz Wagner: reports

An undated photo of German basketball player Moritz Wagner (Centre). — Instagram/moritz_weasley

Moritz Wagner agreed to sign a one-year, $5 million contract to return to the NBA franchise Orlando Magic, international media reported on Friday.

Wagner, 28, played 30 games with Orlando in the 2024-25 season, averaging a career-high 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.

According to a report, Wagner's agent Jason Glushon agreed to a new deal with Magic executives on Friday.

The Magic had made Wagner a free agent by declining his $11 million team option earlier this summer.

He sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in a December 21 game against the Miami Heat, leading to a season-ending surgery, due to which he missed the bottom end of the previous campaign with the franchise.

To be medically cleared for the 2025-26 season, he is currently focusing on rehab during the offseason and will skip the EuroBasket 2025.

The 6-foot-11 Wagner has career averages of 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 363 games (57 starts) while playing for four teams.

Franz Wagner, Wagner’s younger brother, is under contract with the Magic through the 2029-30 season. He was picked with the 25th pick in the 2018 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stops in his first three seasons, he joined the Magic towards the end of the 2020-21 season.

Wagner has won a gold medal in the FIBA World Cup 2023 with the senior national team of Germany. He also appeared in the Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, and in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2021 in Split.