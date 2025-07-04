CWI set to stick with original ODI, T20I schedule as ticket sales begins

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (right) plays a shot during their third ODI against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on June 12, 2022. — PCB

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has started ticket sales for the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan, with the first T20I scheduled to be played on July 31 at the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

This comes amid reports suggesting that the board is likely to reject a proposal from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to modify the tour format.

As part of the T20I promotion, cricket fans can now avail a special offer — two tickets for the price of one — while the cost of a single ticket has been slashed by 50%.

The minimum price for ODI match tickets has been set at $8, while the maximum price is $175.

The three-match T20I series is scheduled to take place at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, on July 31, August 2, and August 3.

Following the T20Is, a three-match ODI series is set to be held in Trinidad on August 8, 10, and 12.

The PCB had proposed converting the scheduled One Day Internationals (ODIs) into additional T20 Internationals (T20Is), aiming to provide the national team with more preparation in the shorter format ahead of key upcoming tournaments — the 2025 ACC Men’s Asia Cup and the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, both of which will be played in the T20 format.

However, despite ongoing discussions, CWI is reportedly inclined to maintain the originally agreed schedule. This means Pakistan will play both the three T20Is and the full ODI series as initially planned.

CWI has yet to issue an official response to the PCB’s proposal, but sources suggest the West Indies board is firm on sticking with the current itinerary.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men in Green are also slated to tour Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series, with the opening match scheduled to be played on July 20 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

According to details, the Pakistan men’s cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on July 16.

The remaining T20Is will also be played at the same venue on July 22 and 24. All three matches are scheduled to begin at 5 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan's White-Ball Tour of West Indies - Schedule

T20 International Matches

July 31: 1st T20I – Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida – 8:00 PM local time

August 2: 2nd T20I – Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida – 8:00 PM local time

August 3: 3rd T20I – Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida – 8:00 PM local time

One Day International Matches