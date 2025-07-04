Athletic Bilbao extend Nico Williams' contract amid Barcelona links

An undated photo of Spain international Nico Williams. — Instagram/nicolas_williams9

Winger Nico Williams signed an eight-year contract extension with Athletic Bilbao, the LaLiga club confirmed on Friday, ending speculation over a potential move to Barcelona.

Barcelona sporting director Deco recently claimed that Williams wanted to join Barca from Athletic Club.

However, Athletic announced that Williams' transfer release clause had been increased by ‘more than 50%’, with reports in Spanish media saying that agreement for Williams to put pen to paper on the earlier clause was worth around 62 million euros ($73.01 million).

The 22-year-old Spain international, whose previous contract was until 2027, will now be bound with Athletic until 2035.

Williams has made 197 appearances for Athletic in all competitions, scoring 31 goals, and he is one of the club's most expensive assets. He was also part of the Copa del Rey-winning team in 2024, ending a 40-year major trophy drought.

The Spain international said that he listened to his heart while making the decision, and Athletic is his home.

"When it comes to making decisions, for me, the most important thing is to listen to your heart. I am where I want to be, with my people, this is my home," Williams said in a statement.

Williams first joined the club as an 11-year-old, and he plays alongside his brother, Ghana international Iñaki Williams. He will also play Champions League football next season with Athletic.

The winger has also become an instrumental part of Spain under Luis de la Fuente, scoring six goals in 28 appearances, one of which came in their Euro 2024 final win against England.